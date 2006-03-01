Day one
Yesterday I left my job. There are several reasons, but the biggest is that I was scared I was going blind.
My eyesight has been deteriorating year after year and I've been getting stronger and stronger prescriptions. There are millions of people who get by with vision that's even worse than mine, but I don't want to be one of them. A month ago a friend of mine, called Cathy, mentioned a book: W.H. Bates's Better Eyesight without Glasses. I read it very quickly. It argues that bad eyesight isn't something inherited, but something that happens because we use our eyes wrong. And if we practise and exercise we can fix it. I so want this to be true.
So now that I've got some time on my hands I'll be posting here to describe my experiences of learning to see. It may work or it may not. Perhaps I'll never be able to see without glasses, like some people can never walk without crutches. Whatever happens, I will never submit to laser eye surgery. But I hope that what I write here will be useful to other people and I hope they'll get in touch.
Randomnly, came across your blog. Big fan of themed ideas like this (especially if it allowed me not to wear glasses). Look forward to going back and reading all your posts.
