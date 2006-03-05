direction

Here's an image of a prescription I found on the internet (must scan my own when I can borrow a scanner).The SPHERE records short-sightedness or long-sightedness (myopia or hyperopia). That's what I mainly have to worry about. CYL records the amount of astigmatism, which means things seeming clearer in one direction than the other. AXIS records theof astigmatism.What bothers me is that no optician has ever told me I'm astigmatic. But I've still got an entry for CYL and AXIS. Why? Surely it isn't right. I really hope not.