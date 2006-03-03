A revelation about glasses
A key principle of the Bates method of improving your eyesight is that our eyes are basically lazy. And if we don't make them work they just deteriorate. One way we stop them working is by having lenses with strong prescriptions.
Every time I go to the optician I come out depressed. My eyesight has always got worse. It might be just half a diopter, but the optician will always insist that they up the prescription on my lenses. And the problem with these super-strong lenses, which make everything as sharp as can be, is that my eyes can't cope with the clarity. My eyes don't want to see clearly. So they react by losing focus, by going blurry, by working less well. And so the stronger the lenses the worse my eyesight has got.
I've been wearing my glasses a lot recently because the prescription is less strong so they make my eyes do some work. But yesterday I came across a brilliant website. They're called glassesdirect. Here's the incredible thing. They sell glasses for £15. £15! This is a tenth of the price of non-designer frames. Opticians are con artists!
But here's the best thing. Glassesdirect gets you to type in your own prescription. Which means you get to choose the strength you want. For short-sightedness their lenses only go up to -7.75 diopters, which is a lot less strong than my actual prescription. This suits me fine though. I don't want strong lenses. So I've ordered myself a pair of £15 weak glasses and look forward to getting my eyes to do a bit of work.
5 Comments:
You can also try http://www.spex4less.co.uk http://www.thespectaclecase.co.uk or http://www.spexmaniac.co.uk all offer excellent service with glasses from £15.
PS Lookout for Glassesdirect hidden extras the quickly add ££££s to the headline £15 glasses and can make them much more expensive
Like like Spexmaniac at http://www.spexmaniac.co.uk
Thanks so much for this tip! I found EyeglassDirect.com in the U.S. and got myself a fashionable pair of glasses at half the strength of my last prescription. These no frills specs cost me $33 including tax.
At Posh Eyes, http://posheyes.co.uk you can buy a pair of designer glasses for less than £15.00 and the quality is soooo much better.
