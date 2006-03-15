Smoke gets in your eyes
So now I learn that smoking is very bad for your eyesight. This is terrible news! Smoking is one of the things that has kept me busy and happy while I've been trying to correct my vision. Cigarettes have the effect &mdash probably a trick of the mind &mdash of making me feel relaxed. And when you're relaxed your eyes are also relaxed and you see more clearly.
Apparently, research at the University of Manchester has shown that smoking might be associated with age-related macular degeneration, a disease of the central part of the retina causing distorted vision. I suppose that this much I can believe. Smoking is bad. But it bothers me that people extrapolate from these studies to imply that almost every aspect of your health will be ruined by cigarettes.
I will stop smoking as soon as I can: it's smelly, it's unpleasant being addicted, it's bad for my lungs. But frankly at the moment I'm more concerned with fixing my eyesight, and cigarettes don't have an effect on that.
2 Comments:
You can get an Electronic Eye chart free from www.optcom.com
It can randomise your letters so you know you aren't getting better using memory on the letters.
