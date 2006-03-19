Snellen eye chart
It's a good idea, if you actually want to measure your progress in fixing your eyesight, to get hold of a Snellen test chart. They're those pretty things you get in the optician's. You can order them from the internet. I'll do this at some point, but at the moment I worry that if I do an eye test every day I'll start to become anxious, and will get depressed if my prescription doesn't constantly improve. The most important thing is to make sure your eyes feel no stress, that they're relaxed. When I'm comfortable with how my eyes are feeling, I'll get hold of a chart.
8 Comments:
HI
I am a bates teacher trained with Tom Quackenbush. My website is www.foxydeals.com and we have a great forum there where alot of teachers hang out, along with Tom Quackenbush..
