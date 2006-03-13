Wearing weak lenses
A while ago I wrote a post about a site called glassesdirect. You type in your prescription and they send you spectacles for just £15. I ordered myself a pair, much weaker than my current prescription. They arrived today.
They're neat black plastic frames (though you can order several types), and seem solid enough. But the best thing is that my eyes feel comfortable wearing them. Since I've been going around most of the time without glasses I've found that when I do wear my ordinary strong pair I get headaches and everything seems strained. This morning I went down to the shops with my glassesdirect ones, and though I can't read street signs I can see enough to negotiate my way in and out of doors, and to smile at the newsagent, and know she's smiling at me. Until my vision starts improving big time, these new weak glasses will be the ones I'll be wearing. At least they make my eyes do some work, and at least they won't (I think) give me headaches.
3 Comments:
Hi,
I'm a feature writer from The Argus. I'm writing a piece on female bloggers from Brighton. Could you get in touch? My email is lisa.frascarelli@theargus.co.uk or tel 01273-544546. I have quite a tight deadline so please get in touch asap if you fancy helping me out.
Thanks,
Lisa
Interesting Blog and Article - What we see is what we become in all areas of our lives
Have you taken the right vitamin lately? Is your body answering that question right now? Shocking truth about why this whole food vitamin has set a new standard! This can improve your quality of life.
Post a Comment
<< Home