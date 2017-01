So now I'm back I've been catching up with my reading. According to the Google Blog , the Google Calendar has just been launched. I've been a particular Google fan ever since they opened up their personalized home page , which has my favourite ever feature: a pair of Google eyes which follow your cursor around. You go cross-eyed looking at them, but they're ever so cute.So now I've checked out the Calendar, and it's very good-looking. I'd tried using a web calendar called 30 boxes but found it depressingly grey and quite hard on the eyes when you've been staring at the screen for a long time. The Google version is wonderfully colourful and uncluttered, and the best ever thing is that you can separate your life into different areas. You can use different colours for different types of events. So I've used red for work-type things, green for friends, and a clear blue for a special calendar which I mean to use to track my progress in fixing my eyesight. Once it's up and running and full I can apparently set it up for public access so that anyone who's interested can see how my vision is improving.I suppose the visually impaired aren't Google's only audience, but it's nice to see that they have us partly in mind by making the internet actually possible to look at.